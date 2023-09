ICC ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI announces Indian squad

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian team for the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Senior men’s selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar declared the 15-man Indian squad. The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup will be held in India this year. The event will start from October 5.

The BCCI picked 7 batters, 4 bowlers and 4 all-rounders. Rohit Sharma is named the captain of the team. Hardik Pandya is named the vice captain.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, (vc), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav