Infinix launches Zero 30 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Infinix launched its Zero 30 5G in India. The new phone is successor to Infinix Zero 20. The Infinix Zero 30 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will cost Rs. 24,999 . The device is currently available for pre-orders on Flipkart in Golden Hour and Rome Green colours. The deliveries are stated to begin on September 8.

The dual SIM (nano) Infinix Zero 30 5G runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) 60-degree curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits of peak brightness. The display has a hole punch cutout accommodating the selfie shooter and it is rated to deliver 360Hz of touch sampling rate and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides as well. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G has a triple rear camera setup with quad LED Flash. The camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flash.

Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6. It comes with an ambient light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor.