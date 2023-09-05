Iranian authorities arrest Safa Aeli, the uncle of Mahsa Amini ahead of the first anniversary of her death

Safa Aeli, the uncle of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman whose death while in custody triggered widespread protests, has been arrested by Iranian authorities, according to reports on Tuesday, September 5. This arrest comes shortly before the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death on September 16. Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman, died in police custody last September after being detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating the dress code. Her death sparked months of protests in Iran and other parts of the world.

Safa Aeli, aged 30, was taken into custody by security forces in Saqez, the family’s hometown in western Iran. He was then transported to an undisclosed location. Multiple reports, citing sources like the Kurdish-focused Hengaw rights group, the France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network, and the 1500tasvir protest monitor, have confirmed the arrest.

According to these reports, Iranian authorities dispatched a convoy consisting of five vehicles filled with security personnel to forcibly enter Aeli’s residence in Saqez. They took this action without presenting any legal documentation to justify their actions.

Reports from media outlets outside Iran have highlighted increased surveillance measures in Saqez in the lead-up to the anniversary. These measures include warnings to hotels not to accommodate outsiders and the installation of new security cameras, including around Mahsa Amini’s grave.

The arrest of Mahsa Amini’s uncle coincides with accusations from activists that the Iranian government has intensified its crackdown in anticipation of the September 16 anniversary of her death. Mahsa Amini, who was 22 years old, had been arrested several days prior for allegedly violating strict dress regulations for women.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have alleged that Iran is arresting and interrogating family members of protest victims in an attempt to silence them and prevent further demonstrations.

Among those arrested in recent weeks is Mashallah Karami, the father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami, aged 22, one of seven men executed in connection with the protests.

This development highlights the ongoing human rights concerns and protests related to the treatment of political prisoners and activists in Iran.