ISKCON seeks action against Udayanidhi Stalin in Sanatana Dharma dispute

Udayanidhi Stalin, the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and a minister for Tamil Nadu, has come under fire for his controversial comments about Sanatana Dharma, and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) has asked for action against him.

Why isn’t the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognizance of his hate speech, questioned Isckon-Kolkata Vice-President Radharaman Das? The Supreme Court previously took a strong stance against hate speech and ordered police to intervene.

The son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, ignited debate on Saturday by saying that Sanatana Dharma is incompatible with the idea of social justice and should be ‘eliminated.’ BJP leaders were outraged by Udhayanidhi’s comparison of Sanatana Dharma to ailments like dengue and malaria.

‘Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated rather than opposed,’ Udhayanidhi said.

A major outcry followed the statement, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing Udhayanidhi Stalin of making a ‘genocidal call.’

Religious leaders did not react favourably to Udayanidhi Stalin’s comments. Udayanidhi’s remarks were criticised by Das, who said, ‘We are going to write to the Prime Minister on the issue so that legal action is taken. He is a minister and the CM’s son, after all.’

‘Udhainidhi Stalin said he would repeat what he had said and not take his words back. It shows how arrogant he is,’ he said.

‘India is a democratic country with 80 per cent Hindus where we speak of secularism. How could an influential person speak like that and no action was taken?’ he asked.