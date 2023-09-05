Jaick C Thomas Confident of Victory in Historic Puthuppally Election Day

“This marks a momentous day for the rejuvenated Puthuppally,” declared Jaick C Thomas, the LDF candidate, addressing the media as the Puthuppally constituency bypoll commenced at 7 am on Tuesday.

In an attempt to maintain a civil discourse, Jaick emphasized, “Personal insults or glorification have no place in elections. I’ve shared my vision for enhancing the lives of Puthuppally residents and even extended an invitation to the UDF candidate for a constructive dialogue on development. Regrettably, the UDF chose to evade such a discussion.”

Jaick continued, underscoring the election’s significance as a litmus test for the LDF government’s performance and expressing unwavering confidence in securing victory. He exercised his voting rights at Manarcadu Lower Primary School on the same morning.

On the opposing side, UDF candidate Chandy Oommen asserted, “The people will ultimately determine Puthuppally’s destiny.” Responding to Jaick’s allegations, he criticized the Left government, stating, “The Left government impeded Puthuppally’s development.” Chandy Oommen was scheduled to cast his vote at the Georgian Public School in Puthuppally by 9 am.

The bypoll was necessitated by the unfortunate passing of former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress stalwart, Oommen Chandy, in July of this year. The announcement of the by-election came shortly after his demise, less than a month later.

With the Left aiming to breach the Congress stronghold of 53 years and the Congress banking on the ‘anti-incumbency’ sentiment in the state and Oommen Chandy’s legacy, the political landscape is charged with anticipation.

Over 1.75 lakh registered voters are expected to exercise their right to vote in the 182 polling stations within the constituency.