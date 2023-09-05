Market capitalization of BSE-listed firms touch all-time high of Rs 315 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms touched an all-time high of Rs315 lakh crore on Monday. The market capitalization of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 3,15,01,090.40 crore.

The BSE Sensex surged 240.98 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 65,628.14 yesterday. On Friday BSE Sensex ended higher by 555.75 points, or 0.86%, at 65,387.16. Investors became richer by Rs 5,41,951.7 crore in these two days.

From the Sensex pack, Wipro emerged as the biggest gainer, climbing 4.34%. HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Infosys, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India were the other major gainers. The top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Nestle.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.96%, and smallcap index gained 0.84%. Among the indices, metal jumped 2.72%, commodities climbed 1.94%, utilities rallied 1.91%, IT gained 1.74%, power (1.55%), tech (1.51%) and services (0.59%).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 487.94 crore.