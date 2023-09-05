Maruti Ertiga vs. Toyota Rumion: Key Differences Explained

The recently unveiled Rumion MPV marks Toyota’s entry into the Indian market as a variant of Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga. Toyota now boasts a range of multi-purpose vehicles in India, including the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and Vellfire MPVs alongside the Rumion. While both Toyota’s Rumion and Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga share numerous similarities, they also exhibit distinctive features.

In terms of variants, the Ertiga offers four options: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Toyota, on the other hand, presents three variants: S, G, and V, aligning with the Ertiga’s top three trims. Consequently, the Ertiga enjoys a pricing advantage, with rates ranging from Rs 8.64 lakh to Rs 13.08 lakh, while the Rumion is priced between Rs 10.29 lakh and Rs 13.68 lakh. This variance translates to the Rumion being Rs 51,000 to Rs 61,000 more expensive than its Maruti counterpart, depending on the chosen variant.

The Rumion exhibits a front grille reminiscent of the Innova Crysta, complemented by a new bumper, fog lamps, and redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels. Interestingly, the Ertiga and Rumion share nearly identical rear profiles. This similarity extends to the interior as well, featuring a dual-tone design, faux wood accents, a 7-inch touchscreen at the center of the dashboard, and a flat-bottom steering wheel, all consistent between the two vehicles.