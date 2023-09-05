Renowned singer-actress Cher known for her timeless beauty reveals the secret to her youthful appearance

Cher, the renowned singer-actress celebrated for her timeless beauty and iconic style, recently unveiled the secret behind her youthful appearance, attributing it to her family’s remarkable genetics. At 77 years old, Cher continues to defy the conventional signs of aging, exuding vitality.

During a recent episode of Good Morning Britain, Cher playfully acknowledged her family’s genetics as a key factor in maintaining her youthful appearance. She humorously stated, “Genes in my family are pretty amazing. I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger.”

However, genetics is not the sole contributor to Cher’s youthful demeanor. The legendary artist also shared her approach to staying attuned to current trends and the importance of socializing with individuals of varying ages.

“I’m not sure. I keep up with the trends, and I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly, I’m not trying to feel young, I’m not trying to be young, I am what I am, whatever that means,” she explained, emphasizing the role of her diverse social circles in preserving her youthful spirit.

Known for her iconic fashion choices and signature style, Cher intends to maintain her distinctive look as she approaches her 80s. The singer expressed her resolve to continue wearing jeans and sporting long hair well into her later years.

“I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans. I can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish. And I will still be wearing my jeans, and I will still be wearing long hair,” she affirmed.

In May, Cher expressed her disbelief at turning 77, deeming it “ridiculous” because she felt far from old. On Twitter, she whimsically questioned when she would start feeling old, adding a touch of humor to the discussion of age. Cher also candidly shared her challenges with Twitter’s hashtags, citing difficulties related to her dyslexia.