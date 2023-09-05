Resilient ‘Papilio Buddha’ Celebrates 10 Years: Defying Ban, 50+ Cuts, and ‘A’ Rating

When Jayan K Cherian embarked on the creation of ‘Papilio Buddha,’ a film dedicated to shedding light on the struggles of Dalits in their quest for land rights, little did he anticipate the arduous journey it would face with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC initially withheld certification for this bilingual production, citing a multitude of reasons. At first, they imposed a complete ban on the film. However, upon the filmmakers’ appeal to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, the board eventually reconsidered and recommended more than 50 cuts.

In 2013, after enduring these trials, the film made its way to limited screenings across Kerala, albeit with an ‘A’ certificate. As ‘Papilio Buddha’ marks its ten-year milestone since release, let’s delve into its significant aspects to understand the controversies that stirred authorities and led to its temporary ban.

**The Film**

The title ‘Papilio Buddha’ draws its inspiration from the swallowtail butterfly found in the Western Ghats. Directed by Jayan K Cherian, an accomplished filmmaker known for works like ‘Shape of the Shapeless’ and ‘Ka Bodyscapes,’ the movie centers on a group of Dalits engaged in a non-violent struggle for land ownership in the hilly terrains of Kerala. The film also bravely highlights the violence inflicted upon women within the Dalit community. It extensively explores the sexual orientations of the protagonists, touching on Ambedkarism, and the burgeoning interest in Buddhism as an alternative faith among Dalits.

**Challenges with the CBFC**

The CBFC declined certification for the film due to alleged anti-Gandhi remarks, use of offensive language, and portrayals of violence. The board also raised objections to dialogues suggesting that Gandhi was homosexual and to a speech by Ambedkar criticizing Gandhi.

**Plot**

In ‘Papilio Buddha,’ SP Sreekumar, known for his role in ‘Marimayam,’ assumes the lead character, Shankaran. Kallen Pokkudan, a notable Dalit activist recognized for his efforts in mangrove restoration across Kerala, plays himself in the movie. The prominent cast also includes Padmapriya, Saritha, Narayanan Nair, Antony Thekkek, and Prakash Bare.

Sreekumar portrays Shankaran, a Dalit who aids his lover, Jack, a lepidopterist, in capturing exotic butterflies from deep forests. Simultaneously, Shankaran finds himself arrested by the police under suspicion of Maoist connections. Manjushree, a Dalit activist and auto-rickshaw driver, becomes the victim of a sexual assault carried out by fellow ‘upper-caste’ auto-rickshaw drivers. These two incidents, along with the Dalit struggle for land ownership, form the intricate three-pronged storyline of the movie.

**Alterations**

To navigate the CBFC’s stringent demands, the filmmaker had to mute the controversial speech by Ambedkar within the movie, and certain scenes had to be blurred. Nonetheless, both the director and producer resisted most of these changes, fearing that they would compromise the film’s essence. In 2013, Jayan Cherian received a Special Jury Award for Direction for the film, while Saritha, who portrayed Manjushree, earned a Special Jury Mention for her compelling performance. Following its theatrical release, the film gained recognition at various international film festivals around the world.