Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Royal Enfield has launched its second most affordable bike in the Indian market. The leading two-wheeler brand launched Bullet 350. The bike is priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new bike uses the 349cc single-cylinder engine. The same engine is used in other RE bikes like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. The engine produces a top power of 20.2bhp at 6,100 rpm and peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is linked to a five-speed gearbox.

The base model has a rear drum brake unit along with a single-channel ABS. The motorcycle is equipped with telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks with a 300 mm front brake and a 270 mm rear disc brake. The bike also comes with a new chassis.

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster and has bulb illumination throughout. The bike comes with a digital inset for the fuel level readout, trip meter, and more.