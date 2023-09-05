Siddaramaiah says, ‘India’ is a recognised name, altering it to ‘Bharat’ is not required

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, stated on Tuesday that attempts to alter the name of the nation from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’ are not necessary because ‘India’ is a recognised name for the nation and is included in the ‘Constitution of India.’

The chief minister was responding to the uproar that followed the viral spread of a G20 dinner invitation bearing the moniker ‘President of Bharat.’

‘In our Constitution, it (‘India’) is incorporated and it is called the ‘Constitution of India’. ‘India’ is an accepted word for our country. Making it Bharat, I don’t think it is required,’ Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The G20 dinner invitation, sent in the name of ‘The President of Bharat,’ has gone viral on social media amid claims from opposition parties that the administration is attempting to rename the nation from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat.’

The invitation is for Saturday at 8 p.m. at the G20 summit location, Bharat Mandapam.

Speaking to reporters in Kanakapura, he said, ‘This is the Republic of India, our currency notes too say Reserve Bank of India….just because we (various non NDA parties parties in the country) have called our alliance INDIA, they (BJP-led government at the Centre) is unable to digest it and are planning to do this. It shows the the amount of fear they have about us, how much they are affected, and that they are able to see their defeat.’