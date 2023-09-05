Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session on September 5. Aggressive buying by domestic funds across the sectors aided the market.

BSE Sensex settled at 65,780.26, up 152.12 points or 0.23%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,574.90, up 46.10 points or 0.24%. BSE Sensex has now gained 949 points in the last three straight trading days.

Top gainers were Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Bajaj Auto. Top losers included UltraTech Cement, SBI Life Insurance, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.

Among sectors, banks were down marginally, while other sectors ended higher with healthcare and realty added 1% each. The BSE midcap index rose 1% and smallcap index gained 0.6%.