The capital of India turns into a fortress with bans imposed on residents and commuters ahead of G20 Summit

Leaders from the G20, or Group of 20, are poised to commence a summit in New Delhi on Friday, September 8th. This summit has the primary aim of seeking solutions to some of the world’s most pressing global issues. Expected to attend are over 30 heads of state, top European Union officials, invited guest countries, and 14 leaders of international organizations.

In light of this significant event, the capital of India has transformed into a heavily guarded fortress, with restrictions placed on residents and commuters.

The summit itself will take place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. Participants will also visit Rajghat, the National Gallery of Modern Art, and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa.

Given the gravity of the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued warnings regarding traffic movement and restrictions in New Delhi during the summit.

During the G20 leaders’ summit from September 8th to 10th, online food delivery services will not be available in Delhi. Special Commissioner of Police SS Yadav clarified, “Cloud kitchens and food deliveries, or any commercial deliveries like Amazon deliveries, will not be allowed as we have stopped commercial services in the NDMC area.” He also emphasized that this isn’t a lockdown, reassuring Delhiites, “Dear Delhiites, don’t panic at all! There is no lockdown. Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic’s Virtual Help Desk,” via a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Security and traffic arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police in and around Rajghat, located in central Delhi, in preparation for the G20 delegates’ visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain stated, “The delegates will visit Rajghat on September 10. In view of their visit, proper security arrangements are being made, and traffic police personnel will ensure their visit goes smoothly.” Senior officials have been actively overseeing these arrangements and developing strategies to maintain law and order, including tightened security throughout the national capital.

Sain further noted, “Besides managing traffic and ensuring security arrangements, we have also chalked out a proper plan to identify the bordering areas and to secure those properly.” Additionally, it was emphasized that kite flying and drone operations will be strictly prohibited in the area on September 10th.