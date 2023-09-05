The Indian state of Odisha struck by a staggering 61,000 lightning strikes in just 2 hours

In an astonishing occurrence, the Indian state of Odisha experienced an astounding 61,000 lightning strikes in a span of roughly two hours, as reported by state authorities. These strikes primarily targeted the capital region on Saturday, September 2nd, with the city of Bhubaneswar and its environs being the hardest hit during the relentless lightning storm that persisted throughout the afternoon.

The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), using the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), disclosed that by 5:30 pm, there were 36,597 cloud-to-cloud lightning events and a staggering 25,753 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

The OSDMA posted on X, “Total lightning strikes across Odisha till 5.30pm today (2nd September) are: 1. CC: 36,597 2. CG: 25,753.”

Lightning struck in six districts of Odisha on that fateful Saturday, resulting in the tragic loss of ten lives and causing injuries to three individuals, according to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), who oversees disaster management in the state.

The casualties were reported as follows: one person in Angul district, two in Bolangir, one in Boudh, one in Jagatsinghpur, one in Dhenkanal, and four in Khordha. Additionally, the SRC reported that the three injured individuals were from the Khordha district.

In a statement shared on September 2nd, SRC Odisha stated, “Today (02.09.2023), 10 persons died & 3 persons injured in 6 districts due to lightning. Angul – 01, Bolangir – 02, Boudh- 01, Jagatsinghpur – 01, Dhenkanal – 01, and Khordha – 04 (and 03 injured).”

The surge in lightning strikes was attributed to intense heat and high moisture levels in the air, driven by air masses moving in from the Bay of Bengal. Furthermore, the combination of intense heatwaves and other climatic factors has exacerbated the frequency of lightning strikes in Odisha, as former director of the Bhubaneswar centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), SC Sahu, reportedly explained.

It’s worth noting that earlier in May, three individuals, including a woman, tragically lost their lives in lightning strikes at various locations within the Saranakula police limits in Nayagarh district.

As concerns regarding lightning persist, IMD Bhubaneswar’s Senior Scientist Uma Shankar Das issued a warning, stating, “Widespread rainfall can occur in the next 48 hours… Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha… Five districts are warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall: Dhenkanal, Angul, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Kandhamal… People have been warned to take safe shelter during lightning and thunderstorms… People should stay away from trees and water bodies,” as reported by the ANI news agency on September 4th.