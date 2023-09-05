Tragedy Strikes: Three Lives Lost in Peechi Dam Reservoir Boat Mishap

Three young individuals who went missing in the Peechi Dam reservoir after their boat capsized on Monday afternoon have tragically been found deceased, with their bodies recovered on Tuesday. The incident, as reported by Peechi Police, occurred at 4 pm, and one of the four people onboard the country boat managed to swim to safety.

The deceased are identified as Vipin (26), son of Paulson of Kottisserykudiyi; Noushad (29), son of Haneefa of Prathani House; and Ajith (21), son of Arumukhan, all hailing from Kollikkad near Vaniyampara. The survivor who made it ashore is Mattaniyil Veettil Sivaprasad (23) from Maniyankinar Colony in Kollikkad.

District Collector V R Krishna Teja visited the scene on Monday to oversee the rescue efforts. It was reported that the bodies were eventually recovered by 1.30 pm.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday in the Anavari area of Vaniyampara when the fiber boat the youths were on capsized. Local rescue teams, including the scuba team of Thrissur Fire & Rescue and Peechi Police, conducted search operations until 11 pm on Monday, with additional support from a National Disaster Response Force team on Tuesday.

The area where the youths went missing is reported to be at least 20 feet deep, and during the summer, locals dig deep pits to preserve drinking water, creating numerous such pits in the vicinity where the trio disappeared.

The youths were believed to be fishing when the tragic accident unfolded. The bodies have been transported to Thrissur Medical College for postmortem examinations.