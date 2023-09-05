Unidentified group attacked DMK leader’s aide in Bengaluru

A gang of unidentified individuals attacked a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) aide on Monday in a Bengaluru restaurant, according to police.

VK Guruswamy Murthy, the victim, is a reputed criminal from Madurai in Tamil Nadu. He travelled to Bengaluru to speak with a broker about a real estate dispute.

On Sunday, he flew in and made hotel reservations in Bengaluru. A gang of persons arrived in a car with a Tamil Nadu registration and attacked Murthy inside the Kammanahalli restaurant while he was having a conversation with a broker about the property, according to the police.

After the assault, he was taken right away to the hospital.