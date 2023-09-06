Sony launches Xperia 5 V: Details

Mumbai: Sony Xperia 5 V was unveiled. The smartphone is available in a single storage variant and is offered in three colours- Black, Blue, and Platinum Silver. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Sony Xperia 5 V at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 89,700). Sony has not yet confirmed the India launch of this model.

The Sony Xperia 5 V has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2520 x 1080) OLED HDR display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The phone ships with Android 13 and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 740 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The device comes with a dual rear camera unit- a 52-megapixel primary Exmor T sensor along with a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is 12-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging.