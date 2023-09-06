Amit Shah predicts BJP’s victory with 150 seats in upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls

During the election season in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the BJP anticipates significant electoral gains. In Madhya Pradesh, they view Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s 16-year tenure as a golden opportunity for continued dominance, while in Rajasthan, they aim to demonstrate their commitment to Vasundhara Raje’s legacy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah initiated the party’s third Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mandla in the Mahakoshal region, marking the fifth such event in under two months. Unfortunately, his planned visit to Sheopur in the Gwalior-Chambal region to launch the fourth Yatra was curtailed due to adverse weather conditions. He subsequently addressed a rally in Gwalior by phone before flying back to Delhi.

Speaking at the Mandla rally after launching the third Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Shah expressed confidence in the BJP’s ability to secure 150 seats in the state, despite the Madhya Pradesh Assembly having 230 seats, with the BJP currently holding 127.

Shah commended the BJP’s governance in Madhya Pradesh, spanning over 18 years, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan serving as Chief Minister for 16 of those years. He lauded the Chouhan administration for its literacy campaign in the tribal-dominated region, resulting in Mandla being declared a fully literate district, marking a transformation from a BIMARU (lagging) state to a Bemisal (remarkable) one.