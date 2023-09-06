At least 21 people killed in an extratropical cyclone caused by torrential rain and winds in southern Brazil

Officials announced on Tuesday, September 5, that an extratropical cyclone unleashed torrential rain and fierce winds in southern Brazil, resulting in at least 21 fatalities. They also issued warnings of additional flooding in the coming days.

During a press conference, Governor Eduardo Leite revealed that this event is the latest in a series of weather-related disasters to strike Brazil and is the deadliest in the history of the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

“We were deeply saddened to learn that as the water recedes… 15 more bodies were discovered in the town of Mucum, bringing the death toll to 21,” he lamented.

Officials reported that the storms, which began on Monday, forced over 3,700 individuals from their homes. In less than 24 hours, the state received more than 300 millimeters of rain and hail, triggering landslides and floods.

In the small town of Mucum, more than 85 percent of the city was inundated by the Taquari River, leading to hundreds of people being rescued from their rooftops, according to local news site GZH.

Mayor Mateus Trojan expressed concern about the missing individuals and warned that the death toll could rise. He stated to Radio Gaucha, “The town of Mucum as we knew it no longer exists.”

Rescue workers utilized helicopters to access isolated areas cut off by flooding. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva conveyed a message of solidarity to the affected individuals, assuring them that the federal government is “ready to help.”

Authorities reported that more than 60 cities were affected by the storms, impacting over 50,000 people. An additional fatality was recorded in the neighboring state of Santa Catarina, as per news site G1.

With more rain forecasted from Thursday onward, authorities issued a warning of further potential flooding. According to officials, such disasters are becoming deadlier due to irregular housing construction on hillsides and uncontrolled urban development.

Approximately 9.5 million of Brazil’s 203 million population reside in areas at high risk of landslides or flooding.

Another cyclone struck Rio Grande do Sul in June, resulting in 13 deaths and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.

In February, record flooding in the southeastern resort town of Sao Sebastiao, located on the coast of Sao Paulo state, led to landslides that claimed the lives of 65 people.