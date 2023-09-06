BGAUSS C12i EX e-scooter launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, BGAUSS has launched its latest e-scooter named ‘C12i EX’ in India. The company has introduced the vehicle at the introductory price of Rs 99,999 (Ex-Showroom). Interested customers can pre-book the e-scooter by visiting the company’s authorized showroom or by visiting BGAUSS’ official website.

The electric scooter comes with a detachable lithium ION (LFP) battery pack. This battery can be charged in 3-hour. The electric motor produces 3.3 bhp and 10.7 kgm of torque. The e-scooter has a top speed of 60 kmph.

Also Read: Oppo unveils latest smartphone named ‘A38’: Details

C12i EX can provide a certified ARAI range of 85 Km. The scooter is equipped with CAN-enabled technology to keep riders connected and in control. It feature a completely waterproof electric motor and battery rated IP 67, providing protection against extreme heat and dust.