Boat launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,299. It is available in four colours — Grey, Black, Green, and Orange. The smartwatch can be purchased via Amazon.

Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch sports a 1.96-inch HD (240×292 pixels) display that is claimed to offer up to 500nits of brightness. The watch comes with a square dial. It supports Bluetooth calling allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The watch also has an inbuilt mic and speaker along with a dialpad. It also allows users to save as many as 20 contacts on the watch.

The smartwatch also offers health-tracking features like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, and sleep monitoring. The Boat Wave Elevate also features over 50 sports modes and has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch is claimed to last for up to 5 days with heavy use and up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling enabled. The watch is said to offer up to 15 days battery life in standby mode. Other highlights of the watch notification for SMS, social media, and apps. It also features music controls, camera controls, and weather updates and alarms .