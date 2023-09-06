Bopanna & Ebden Reach US Open Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden made a remarkable entry into the US Open doubles semifinals, securing a well-deserved victory on Tuesday. In a gripping match, the sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo triumphed over the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow with a scoreline of 7-6(10), 6-1. This intense quarterfinal showdown unfolded over an hour and 28 minutes.

Their journey to the semifinals was no easy feat, as Lammons and Withrow had previously eliminated the formidable pairing of Wesley Koohlof from the Netherlands and Neal Skupski from Great Britain, who were not only the reigning Wimbledon champions but also the top seeds in the competition.

Bopanna, aged 43, and Ebden, aged 35, displayed exceptional resilience by saving a total of seven set points in the opening set, which ultimately swung the momentum in their favor. The second set proved to be a breeze for the determined duo, solidifying their spot in the semifinals.

Their impressive performance has now set the stage for a thrilling semifinal clash with the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, promising an exciting continuation to their US Open journey.