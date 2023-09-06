China Open: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bow out in first round

Beijing: In badminton, Commonwealth Games men’s doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were crashed out in the first round of men’s doubles of the China Open Super 1000 tournament. The Indian pair ranked 2, lost to the world number 13 Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Maulana Bagas of Indonesia by ‘17-21, 21-11, 17-21 in 1 hour 8 minutes.

This is the second time the Indonesians have beaten the Satwik-Chirag pair this year. They had defeated the Indian duo in the pre-quarterfinals of the Thailand Open in June.

Earlier, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor also crashed out of the tournament, going down to the Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei by ‘15-21, 16-21’ in the first round.

With these defeats, the Indian challenge came to an end as no shuttler from the country could advance to the second round of the tournament.