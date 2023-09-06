CM Shivraj plans to create a new district in religious town, MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in two months, has declared the establishment of a new district in the Hindu religious town of Maihar. This marks the fourth new district that the CM has unveiled in less than 50 days. During a conversation with reporters in Bhopal, Chouhan stated, “We’ve chosen to transform Maihar, the land of Goddess Sharda, into a new district. The process to create Maihar as a new district has commenced today.”

Previously, on July 20, Chouhan had disclosed the formation of a separate district for Nagda, which was previously part of the Ujjain district. Then, on August 21, he had declared the establishment of the Pichhore district from the existing Shivpuri district. Just three days later, on August 24, Chouhan announced Pandhurna as a new district, which was previously within Kamal Nath’s stronghold, the Chhindwara district. With the latest announcement on Tuesday, Maihar will become the state’s 57th district.