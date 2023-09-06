Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday. The rising crude oil prices, sustained foreign fund outflows and strengthening of the American currency weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.08, then touched 83.09, registering a decline of 5 paise over its last close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee plunged by 33 paise to close at 83.04 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Delicious Manchow Chicken Soup Recipe

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.09% to 104.71 Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,725.11 crore.