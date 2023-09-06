Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment for US Capitol attack

The former chairman of the right-wing Proud Boys group, Enrique Tarrio, has been handed a 22-year prison sentence by the court for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, orchestrated by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who were attempting to overturn the election results that had led to Trump’s defeat.

Enrique Tarrio was found guilty of several charges, including seditious conspiracy, stemming from his role in planning the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters. This violent effort aimed to disrupt the certification of the election results, which Trump falsely claimed to be fraudulent.

During the four-hour sentencing hearing in the nation’s capital, US District Judge Timothy Kelly remarked, “That day broke our previously unbroken tradition of peacefully transferring power. That previously unbroken tradition is broken now, and it’s going to take time and effort to fix it.”

Prosecutors had sought a 33-year prison term for Tarrio, even though he was not physically present in Washington on January 6, 2021. Nevertheless, he was accused of leading the military-style assault on the Capitol carried out by Proud Boys members.

In May, Tarrio, aged 39, along with several other Proud Boys members, had been convicted of seditious conspiracy and their roles in attempting to obstruct the congressional certification of the 2020 election victory secured by Democrat Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

During the sentencing hearing, Tarrio expressed remorse and described the Capitol attack as a “national embarrassment.” He emotionally stated, “What happened on January 6 was a national embarrassment. I do not think what happened that day was acceptable. Regardless of who is to blame, I blame myself. I want to express how sorry I am for the events that occurred on January 6.”

In a plea to US District Judge Timothy Kelly, Tarrio requested mercy, saying, “Please show me mercy. I ask you that you not take my 40s from me.”

Last week, another Proud Boys member, 32-year-old Ethan Nordean, received an 18-year prison sentence from Judge Kelly. Additionally, Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, which played a significant role in the Capitol siege, was also sentenced to 18 years in prison.