Know how to translate emails on Gmail mobile app

Mumbai: Tech-giant Google has recently added a new feature to the Gmail mobile app. The new feature allows users to translate emails directly within the app. The new feature is available on both Android and iOS devices.

Also Read: Asus launches Chromebook CX1 series in India: Price, specifications

Here’s how it works:

Open the Gmail app and select the email you want to translate

Tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the email.

Choose the ‘Translate’ option.

Select the language you want to translate the email into.

The email will be translated and displayed in the chosen language