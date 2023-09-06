Man from Madhya Pradesh hangs wife in well, demands Rs. 5 lakh in dowry

A man was detained by the police in Madhya Pradesh after he hanged his wife in a well to get dowry.

On August 20, the event took place in Neemuch.

The man, identified as Rakesh Kir, reportedly hanged his wife, Usha, in a well while filming the deed.

After sending the footage to his wife’s family, they got in touch with several villagers and asked them to come and save their daughter.

Rakesh was taken into custody when the police received a complaint of the incident.

According to the police’s statement regarding the incident, the accused demanded between Rs 3 and Rs 5 lakh in dowry.