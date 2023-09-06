Odisha govt contributes Rs 5 crore to rain-affected Himachal Pradesh

The Odisha government has extended its support to rain-hit Himachal Pradesh by donating Rs 5 crore for relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his gratitude to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for this generous donation, emphasizing that it would greatly assist the disaster-affected people in the state. Additionally, other states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh have also contributed Rs 51 crore to aid the northern state during this challenging time.

Sukhu further appealed to the general public to contribute generously to the disaster relief fund, highlighting the importance of collective efforts and nationwide support in ensuring comprehensive assistance to those affected by the natural disaster. So far, a substantial amount of over Rs 168 crore has been received in the Aapada Raahat Kosh, the state’s disaster relief fund, established to assist those in distress. The ongoing monsoons have inflicted extensive damage on road infrastructure, water supply systems, buildings, and both private and public properties in Himachal Pradesh, with the estimated loss to the state amounting to Rs 8,675 crore since the onset of the monsoon on June 24 until September 5. Tragically, rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 408 individuals, including 261 in these incidents, and 147 in road accidents within the state.