Spanish soccer star Hermoso lodges complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso has taken legal action by filing a criminal complaint regarding the unsolicited kiss she received from football federation boss Luis Rubiales following Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup, as confirmed by the national prosecutor’s office on Wednesday. Hermoso provided her testimony on Tuesday, and the complaint is expected to be processed promptly, according to the prosecutor.

This complaint opens the possibility of Rubiales facing criminal charges in addition to the ongoing investigation by Spain’s top sports court for “serious misconduct” and the inquiry conducted by FIFA, which has temporarily suspended Rubiales from his office. Neither Hermoso’s representatives nor Rubiales have issued immediate comments on the matter. During the medal ceremony following Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the Women’s World Cup final on August 20, Rubiales had placed his hand on Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips.

At the end of last month, the prosecutor for Spain’s High Court had suggested that Rubiales could potentially face a sexual assault charge, which carries a prison sentence ranging from one to four years, if Hermoso decided to file a formal complaint. The High Court holds jurisdiction over the case since the incident occurred abroad, specifically in Sydney, Australia.

Hermoso has emphasized that she did not consent to the kiss and that she felt “vulnerable and victimized by an act of aggression.” In contrast, Rubiales, who has resisted calls to resign despite significant pressure, maintained that the kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric, and consensual.” Rubiales’ actions have ignited widespread outrage in Spain and internationally. Furthermore, during the final match, he made an inappropriate gesture by grabbing his crotch while in close proximity to Spain’s Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter.