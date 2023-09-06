Sports Minister Supports Indian Team’s Historic Bid at Asian Games

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur expressed his firm belief that the Indian contingent is poised to achieve a historic feat by securing a record number of medals at the upcoming Asian Games in Huangzhou, China. The Ministry of Sports has granted approval to 634 athletes representing 38 diverse sporting disciplines, all set to participate in the prestigious quadrennial event scheduled to take place in Huangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

Thakur, during the team’s send-off ceremony held in the capital, shared his confidence in the team’s potential, saying, “I am confident that as much as the team will represent the young and new India; we will ensure historic performances and return with the best medal count. I urge the country to stand behind our athletes and cheer for them.”

At the ceremony, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) unveiled the official ceremonial attire and playing kit for the Indian contingent gearing up for the forthcoming Games. Minister Thakur also highlighted, “Additional Rs 675 crore has been approved by the government for infrastructure building and Khelo India Games.”

Among the attendees were IOA President P.T. Usha and other senior officials, representing the Indian contingent, which included notable figures such as hockey goalkeepers P.R. Sreejesh and Savita Punia, shooter Manu Bhaker, and 2018 Asian Games shot put gold medalist Tajinderpal Singh Toor.

Usha expressed her high hopes for each member of the contingent, stating, “We have waited long for the 2022 Asian Games and are delighted that India is sending its largest contingent of 634 athletes. We believe that this squad has the potential to get India its best medal haul as well.”

In the previous edition of the Asian Games in 2018, the Indian contingent secured an impressive 70 medals, including 16 gold medals.

The ceremonial dress, designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology, features a khaki textured saree for women and a khaki kurta for male athletes. The playing kit, designed by Kashmiri designer Aaquib Wani, is also noteworthy, as he is the same designer behind the Indian cricket team jersey.

The rowing team will be the second-largest unit after athletics, with 33 members representing India in Hangzhou. Additionally, the Asian Games will debut Esports as an event, with a 15-member Indian Esports team set to participate in the competition.