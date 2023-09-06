Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note for the fourth consecutive session on September 6. BSE Sensex settled at 65,880.52, up 100.26 points or 0.15%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,611, up 36.10 points or 0.18%.

About 1869 shares advanced, 1659 shares declined, and 142 shares remained unchanged in the market. Top gainers were Tata Consumer Products, Divis Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Cipla and HDFC Bank. Top losers included Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and NTPC.

Also Read: Go First cancels all flights till September 10

On the sectoral front, FMCG index rose 1%, while pharma, oil & gas and power indices gained 0.5% each. On the other hand, metal, realty and bank indices down 0.4-1%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.