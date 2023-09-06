UAE airline announces new international flight service

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of flight service. The airline will operate direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Bandaranaike International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly. The service will begin from January 3, 2024. The recent route introduced by Air Arabia marks its 34th destination.