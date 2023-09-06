UAE based air carrier adds 8 new destinations under ‘single ticket’ scheme

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has added 8 new destinations under ‘single ticket’ scheme. The airline expanded its codeshare partnership with United.

The codeshare network between Emirates and United currently includes several US cities and Mexico. The airline has included 9 destinations in Mexico. Emirates customers will now have access to 8 new destinations in the Mexico, in addition to Mexico City, which the airline also serves.

The codeshare partnership allow passengers flying on Emirates to 2 points in the US, either Chicago or Houston, to connect onwards to destinations in Mexico. The new Mexican points include Cancun, Cozumel, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, San Jose Del Cabo, Leon/Guanajuato, and Queretaro.

Passengers can opt to fly to the Mexican capital using Emirates daily services from Dubai with a stop in Barcelona, or separately book codeshare flights to Mexico City. From September 14, tickets to codeshare destinations in Mexico are available via emirates.com and preferred travel agencies.