Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated for third day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,920, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last three days, yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by Rs 71 or 0.12% at Rs 59,017 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,214 per kg, lower by Rs 258 or 0.36%. Gold futures had ended with losses of Rs 156 or 0.26% per 10 gram at Rs 59,087 on Wednesday while the silver futures closed lower at Rs 72,465, down by Rs 980 per kg or 1.33%. Gold futures are down 0.48% or by Rs 286 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 7.40% or by Rs 4,071 on the year-to-date basis. As for Silver futures, the declines are to the tune of 4.24% or Rs 3,210 in September while the gains this year stand at 4.41% or Rs 3,059.

Also Read: Asian Table Tennis Championships 2023: Indian men’s team wins bronze medal

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,917.99 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,942.20. Price of spot silver eased 0.3% to $23.15 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $913.24 and palladium fell 0.4% to $1,210.35.

On Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,950 per troy ounce, down by $1.70 or 0.09% while Silver futures closed at $23.765, higher by $0.108 or 0.450%. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.36%.