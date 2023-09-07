Danish economy benefits significantly from weight-loss drug industry

Denmark’s economy has undergone a significant transformation, thanks to the surging demand for diabetes and weight loss medications produced by the Danish pharmaceutical giant, Novo Nordisk. This development has propelled Novo Nordisk to become Europe’s most valuable company and has had a profound impact on Denmark’s economic landscape.

The company’s impressive earnings are attributed to the popularity of two prescription drugs: Ozempic, renowned for its weight loss side effects and favored by US celebrities, and Wegovy, an obesity medication. Official data revealed that in the first half of 2023, Denmark’s economy expanded by 1.7 percent year-on-year, a stark contrast to a 0.3 percent contraction when excluding the pharmaceutical sector.

This economic shift is described as unprecedented, with experts noting substantial growth in industrial production, which is up by 40 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. In contrast, both the eurozone and the United States have seen recoveries that are relatively on par with pre-pandemic levels. The impact of Novo Nordisk extends to the country’s tax revenue, trade balance, and job market, underscoring its significant role in Denmark’s economic well-being.