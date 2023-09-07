DCGI warns about Digene gel; Abbott starts voluntary recall process

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued a warning regarding Abbott’s widely-used antacid syrup, Digene gel, primarily used to alleviate acidity and gas-related issues.

Abbott took action after a customer reported an unusual issue with the product purchased in early August, citing that the liquid had turned white, tasted bitter, and emitted a pungent odor. Consequently, Abbott has recalled all batches of Digene gel produced at its Goa facility.

Digene gel is a sugar-free syrup designed to combat acidity, gas, stomach pain, and excessive acid production in the stomach, offering lasting relief. The syrup, identifiable by its pink color and sweetish taste, comes in various flavors such as mint, orange, and mixed fruit.

On August 31, the Drug Controller General of India, Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, issued a public notice, stating that the affected product might pose safety concerns and could lead to adverse reactions. The advisory extends to doctors, healthcare professionals, consumers, wholesalers, distributors, and regulatory authorities.