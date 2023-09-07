During European trip, Rahul Gandhi plans to meet lawmakers, ministers, and students

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, embarked on a week-long trip to Europe, where he plans to engage with European Union (EU) Parliamentarians, ministers, university students, and the Indian diaspora. His itinerary includes visits to Belgium, France, Holland, and Norway. In Brussels, he is set to meet EU MPs, hold discussions with diaspora members, and conduct a press conference. Additionally, during interactions with students, he may focus on the topic of “Democracy.”

While Rahul’s visit coincides with the G-20 meeting scheduled for September 9-10, Congress leaders assert that his trip is unrelated to the event. Past foreign tours by Rahul have stirred controversies, with the BJP accusing him of tarnishing India’s image in his foreign speeches. However, Congress leaders clarify that this trip’s timing aligns with Rahul’s impending involvement in state elections later this month.

In Paris, Rahul will meet with French lawmakers, address NRIs on September 8, and hold a press conference. In Holland, he plans to interact with students from Leiden University in The Hague. His final destination will be Norway, where he is expected to engage with ministers, opposition leaders, MPs, industrialists, and the Indian diaspora. Rahul is scheduled to return to Delhi on September 12th.