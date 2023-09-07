Emirate in UAE announces 50% discount on municipal fines

Sharjah: Sharjah has announced a 50% discount on municipal fines in the emirate. Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) announced the decision. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the meeting of the SEC.

The SEC issued a decision granting a 50% discount on the total value of financial fines resulting from municipal violations committed and issued before the issuance of the decision. The discount is valid for 90 days.

The SEC also issued a decision to attach the Dog Care Centre in the emirate, affiliated with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), to the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC).