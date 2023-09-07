Gulf country announces strict punishments for illegal practising of infertility treatment

Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia announced strict punishments for illegal practising of infertility treatment. Saudi Public Prosecution announced this.

‘Those who found guilty of practising infertility and fertility treatment without a license or at a level other than the required licensed level shall be penalized with one or more of the following penalties: imprisonment for a period of up to five years; a fine of up to SR500000, and cancellation of the license to practice the profession,’ the Public Prosecution said.

Also Read: India launch date of Nokia G42 5G announced

The authority updated that medical intervention is permissible to treat infertility resulting from poor fertility or the presence of a medical problem that can be treated based on a medical report.