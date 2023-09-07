India launch date of Nokia G42 5G announced

Mumbai: The Indian launch date of Nokia G42 5G is announced. The new 5G smartphone will be launched in the country on September 11. It will be sold exclusively through Amazon. It is currently listed on the e-commerce website in So Grey and So Purple colours. However, price details of the Indian variant are unknown at this moment. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global introduced the Nokia G42 5G in select markets in June this year.

The Nokia G42 5G will run on Android 13 and it is assured to get two years of Android OS upgrade and monthly security updates for three years. The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 5G handset offers up to 5GB of additional virtual RAM as well.

The Nokia G42 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel sensor as well. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.