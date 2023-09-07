Japan poised to make a significant leap in its space endeavors by launching ‘Moon Sniper’

Japan is on the verge of a significant advancement in its space exploration efforts with the launch of a cost-effective lunar mission known as “Moon Sniper” on Thursday, September 7. This $100-million mission is expected to reach the moon by February, following a fuel-efficient trajectory from Earth to lunar orbits. The precision landing technology developed through this mission has the potential to enhance future human space exploration missions and may extend to cost-effective reusable launch vehicle projects, according to Sreeram Ananthasayanam, a partner at Deloitte India, as reported by Reuters.

If successful, Japan will join the ranks of countries that have landed spacecraft on the moon, becoming the fifth nation to achieve this feat.

This mission follows Japan’s earlier attempt to launch an H-IIA rocket on August 28, which was postponed due to unfavorable wind conditions in the upper atmosphere. Japan is now focused on the successful completion of its lunar exploration mission, particularly in light of India’s recent achievement as the first nation to successfully land on the moon’s south pole.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is set to launch the mission from the Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan. The H-IIA rocket carrying the lunar lander is manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as reported by Reuters.

The mission, known as the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) and aptly nicknamed the “moon sniper” by JAXA, is planned to touch down on the moon’s near side, in proximity to the Mare Nectaris, a prominent lunar basin.

The primary objective of this mission is to demonstrate Japan’s capability to position a lightweight and cost-effective spacecraft within 100 meters of a designated landing site using advanced visual navigation technology.

Kenji Kushiki, the sub-project manager of the SLIM mission, anticipates a tense 20-minute landing, describing it as a “one-shot game that cannot be undone.”

Additionally, this mission serves as a showcase for Japan’s growing space industry. Mitsubishi Electric has played a pivotal role in assembling the lander, providing landing radars, computers, and a transponder. Sharp Corp has supplied solar cells, and Meisei Electric has contributed navigation cameras.

India recently achieved a lunar landing with its Chandrayaan-3 rover lander, which touched down near the moon’s south pole in a $75 million mission. This accomplishment made India the fourth country in the world to achieve a lunar landing, following the United States, Russia, and China.

Japan is also collaborating with the United States on a moon-orbiting space station, which will serve as a pivotal platform for lunar and Martian missions.