Know the difference between acute and chronic inflammation

Inflammation is part of the body’s defense mechanism. It is the process by which the immune system recognizes and removes harmful and foreign stimuli and begins the healing process. Inflammation can be either acute or chronic.

When our body encounters an offending agent (like viruses, bacteria or toxic chemicals) or suffers an injury, it activates our immune system. Our immune system sends out its first responders: inflammatory cells and cytokines (substances that stimulate more inflammatory cells).

There are two types of inflammation:

Also Read: Practising these Yoga asanas will improve overall well-being

Acute inflammation: The response to sudden body damage, such as cutting your finger. To heal the cut, your body sends inflammatory cells to the injury. These cells start the healing process.

Chronic inflammation: Our body continues sending inflammatory cells even when there is no outside danger. For example, in rheumatoid arthritis inflammatory cells and substances attack joint tissues leading to an inflammation that comes and goes and can cause severe damage to joints with pain and deformities.

Acute inflammation may cause:

Flushed skin at the site of the injury.

Pain or tenderness.

Swelling.

Heat.

Chronic inflammation symptoms may be harder to spot than acute inflammation symptoms.

Signs of chronic inflammation can include:

Abdominal pain.

Chest pain.

Fatigue. (example: systemic lupus)

Fever. (example: tuberculosis)

Joint pain or stiffness. (example: rheumatoid arthritis)

Mouth sores. (example: HIV infection)

Skin rash. (example: psoriasis)

Chronic inflammation is involved in the disease process of many conditions, including:

Alzheimer’s disease.

Asthma.

Cancer.

Heart disease.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

Type 2 diabetes.

The most common reasons for chronic inflammation include:

Autoimmune disorders, such as lupus, where your body attacks healthy tissue.

Exposure to toxins, like pollution or industrial chemicals.

Untreated acute inflammation, such as from an infection or injury.

Some lifestyle factors also contribute to inflammation in the body. You may be more likely to develop chronic inflammation if you:

Drink alcohol in excess.

Have a high body mass index (BMI) that falls within the ranges for obesity, unless that is a result of being very muscular.

Exercise at your maximum intensity too frequently, or you don’t exercise enough.

Experience chronic stress.

Smoke.