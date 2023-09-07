Marine scientists discover genetic secrets of Indian oil sardine

In a significant advancement in marine fisheries research, scientists from the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have successfully decoded the entire genome of the Indian oil sardine, a popular seafood choice. This marks the first instance of decoding the genome of a marine fish species native to the Indian subcontinent, according to a statement by CMFRI.

Dr. A Gopalakrishnan, the Director of CMFRI, hailed this achievement as a significant milestone in Indian marine fisheries. The decoded genome is expected to become a valuable resource for gaining insights into the biology, ecology, and evolution of the oil sardine species (Sardinella longiceps). It has the potential to enhance management strategies for the conservation and sustainable utilization of this fish.

The decoded genome measures 1.077 Gb in size and comprises a total of 46,316 protein-coding genes. The research was accomplished using state-of-the-art Next Generation Sequencing technology, led by a team of researchers headed by Dr. Sandhya Sukumaran, Principal Scientist at the Marine Biotechnology division of CMFRI. Their findings have been published in the prestigious journal “Scientific Data” by the Nature Group.

The Indian oil sardine holds great importance as a fisheries resource in the Indian subcontinent, contributing significantly, accounting for approximately 10 percent, to the overall marine fisheries industry in India.