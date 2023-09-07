Moto G54 5G launched in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Moto G54 5G has been launched in India. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Moto G54 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999 . The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,999. The phone comes in Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Pear Blue colours and will go on sale through Flipkart as well as select retail stores in the country starting September 13. Launch offers on the Moto G54 5G include a Rs. 1,500 discount for purchases made via ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, EMI options start at Rs. 668.

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G54 5G runs on Android 13 with My UI 5.0 on top. It is confirmed to receive an upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security upgrades. The 5G handset features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Moto G54 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology and optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens as well. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It comes in an IP52-rated water-repellent build. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging.