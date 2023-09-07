NIA arrests Kerala based IS module chief

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Kerala based chief of ISIS. Siyed Nabeel Ahammed is the chief of Thrissur module of ISIS. He was arrested in Chennai.

The Fugitive Tracking Team of NIA had been working on the ground for the previous few weeks to capture him. Siyed Nabeel Ahammed had planned to escape from India by using forged and fraudulent documents using Nepal as a transit point. He had been hiding at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for the past several weeks.

The team also seized incriminating documents and electronic devices from his possession. He is the third accused to be arrested since July in the case registered by the Kochi NIA.

‘ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) is a transnational militant Islamist terrorist group that is also known as Islamic State (IS) and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, as well as by its Arabic acronym Da’ish or Daesh. The organisation has intensified its activities in India by positioning modules in various States and actively recruiting motivated youth who subscribe to its jihadist philosophy,’ NIA said.

Earlier in July this year, the NIA arrested one Ashif alias Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf from his hideout near Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu. The NIA had in July found that the Thrissur-based IS module had been conspiring to commit terror acts in Kerala. It had been conducting recces for this purpose, and had also been raising funds for furthering ISIS activities by committing a series of illegal activities, including dacoities, in the State. The agency registered a case on July 11 this year under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act.