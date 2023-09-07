NIA conducts raids to thwart CPI (Maoist) revival in Uttar Pradesh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out raids at eight locations within Uttar Pradesh as part of an operation aimed at preventing the banned CPI (Maoist) group from reactivating its activities in the state, as stated by an official on Wednesday.

The premises of individuals suspected of involvement were searched in various districts, including Prayagraj, Chandauli, Varanasi, Deoria, and Azamgarh. These operations led to the confiscation of digital devices like mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, pen drives, and CDs, along with Maoist literature, books, pamphlets, diaries, and incriminating documents. The NIA spokesperson revealed that investigations revealed efforts by front organizations and student wings to recruit and promote the ideology of CPI (Maoist), with intentions to engage in anti-government activities.

Further investigation showed that Pramod Mishra, a recently arrested CPI(Maoist) Central Committee member, was leading efforts to revive the extremist organization, with support from overground workers. The NIA’s case, which initially named several accused individuals, including Manish Azad, Amita Shireen, Ritesh Vidyarthi, and their associates, led to significant arrests and the discovery of arms, ammunition, and a gun factory. This crackdown underscores the agency’s commitment to preventing the resurgence of CPI (Maoist) activities in the region.