Realme new true wireless earbuds in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Realme Buds T300 true wireless earbuds have been launched in India. The Realme Buds T300 TWS earphones is priced at Rs. 2,299. They are currently listed on Realme’s online store in two colours namely Stylish Black and Youth White.

Realme’s Buds T300 earphones come equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers with titanized diaphragm and HTW wire coil. The earphones offer 360 spatial audio effects when used with the Realme app. They also offer a 50ms ultra-low latency and up to 30dB active noise cancellation. The Realme Buds T300 comes equipped with four microphones.

The Realme Buds T300’s charging case features a 460mAh battery while the earphones are equipped with a 43mAh battery each. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case, whereas they can offer up to 7 hours of music playback time and 4 hours of phone calls on a single charge without the charging case.

Other features of the Realme Buds T300 TWS include an IP55 dust and waterproof rating, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support, and simple touch controls for answering/hangup calls, changing track, pairing as well and switching between noise control and transparency mode. The charging case features a USB Type-C port.