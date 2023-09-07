State-run bus’s steering axle snaps in Nashik, injuring 27 people

In a village in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday, a state-run bus carrying 27 passengers had a steering axle failure, according to the police.

Around 10 am, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was involved in an accident near Jamdari hamlet in Nandgaon taluka, around 125 miles from Nashik.

According to a police officer, there were about 60 passengers on board the bus when the accident happened.

‘When the bus came near Jamdari square, its steering axle broke, which led to its driver losing control over the vehicle. The bus lost one of its front wheels, due to which it veered off the road and eventually got stuck in a ditch by the roadside and tilted on one of its sides,’ he said.

Out of the approximately 60 passengers, 27 were hurt in the collision, several of whom had brain injuries. 11 of the injured were transported to Malegaon for treatment, while others with less serious wounds are being attended to in the rural hospital in Nandgaon.

As soon as they were told, the police, MSRTC employees, and ambulances arrived at the scene and started the rescue effort with the assistance of locals, according to the police.

They said that a case had been filed at the Nandgaon police station.