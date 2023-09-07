Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fifth straight session

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices closed higher for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. The gains led by shares of select heavyweights, including Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank supported the equity indices. Equity investors’ wealth climbed by Rs 2 lakh crore in just one day.

BSE Sensex closed 385 points, or 0.58% higher at 66,265.56. NSE Nifty ended with a gain of 116 points, or 0.59% at 19,727.05. About 2140 shares advanced, 1420 shares declined, and 124 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers in the market were Coal India, SBI Life Insurance, Tech Mahindra Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBI. Top losers were Tata Consumer Products, M&M, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma and Infosys.

Among sectors, except FMCG and pharma, all other indices settled higher with bank, capital goods, PSU Bank, power and realty up 1-2%. The BSE midcap index gained 0.8% and smallcap index rose 0.4%.